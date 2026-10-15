IR ProShopping centres & malls

What Lush’s Westfield exit leaves room for

Lush Ballistics department
As Lush plans its next stores, a conversation with its co-founder offers food for thought. (Source: Lush)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Last year, Inside Retail asked Lush co-founder Rowena Bird which of her company’s campaigns she was most proud of. “I like the ones where we get into trouble,” she said. “Because then you know you’ve hit the right spot.” Lush is a retailer whose windows accommodate fragrant soaps and bath bombs while simultaneously appealing to the public conscience. It’s no surprise then that trouble comes with the territory. The brand’s planned departure from 10 Australian Westfield stores has

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