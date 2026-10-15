Domino’s Pizza Enterprises could lose overseas markets amid stifled growth

The ASX-listed Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPE) could lose its master franchise agreements in some overseas markets in the wake of stagnant sales.

As Domino’s Pizza Inc’s (DPI) largest franchisee, the Queensland-based DPE holds the exclusive master franchise rights to operate the Domino’s brand in 12 countries.

But in a call to investors in which DPI CEO Joe Jordan and CFO Sandeep Reddy fielded questions from analysts, Jordan conceded that DPI may choose to look another way in some international markets, depending on the performance of DPE and its CEO, Andrew Gregory.

“I am more encouraged on the DPE business than I have been in quite some time,” Jordan told analysts. “For the last couple of years, they’ve really been trying to cut back the promotions. They maybe had been leaning in a little bit too much on value that ended up impacting order counts pretty significantly.”

Gregory became DPE’s CEO in February, following the resignation of Mark Van Dyck. He began his role at DPE shortly after it posted a net loss of $134.2 million in fiscal 2026.

“Their focus now is getting back to driving profitability through high volume. That’s the right model,” Jordan added. “That’s the model that has worked in our 90-plus countries around the world. And Andrew understands that.

“I’m confident that every market in their portfolio can be successful. If DPE can be the owner of those markets, then great, we’ll work with them. And if they can get the results, I’m happy for them to keep those markets.”

“If it’s not right for them, then we’ll work with them to make sure that those markets can be successful in someone else’s hands.”

With around 3500 stores in DPE’s control, Jordan’s comments are the first time that the brand’s owner has publicly considered scaling back its arrangement with its largest franchisee.

Earlier this week, DPE chair Jack Cowin said the company’s “reset has established a stronger foundation for the business”, comments he made following the departure of its ANZ CEO, Merrill Pereyra.