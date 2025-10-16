SectorsOpenings & closings

By Charlotte expands physical retail footprint with four stores in Victoria

By Charlotte storefront
The Emporium site is positioned as the brand’s first flagship. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Australian jewellery brand By Charlotte is expanding its retail presence in Victoria, opening four stores within two weeks.

The rollout includes new locations at Emporium Melbourne, Chadstone, Doncaster and Highpoint, with the Emporium site positioned as the brand’s first flagship. That store will debut an updated store design and a private styling suite.

The expansion comes 18 months after By Charlotte operated just one boutique, its original Paddington store in Sydney. By the end of this year, the brand will have 13 stores across NSW, Queensland, and Victoria, with further openings planned for next year.

According to Jane McNally, executive chair, Victoria has become a key growth market, accounting for its second-largest and fastest-growing online sales. That demand has driven the decision to establish a more permanent retail presence in the state.

“The love and support from our online community in Victoria, alongside the success of customer-facing events hosted in Melbourne, reflect a strong appetite for By Charlotte,” she said.

By Charlotte was founded in 2012 by makeup artist Charlotte Blakeney. The brand opened its second boutique in Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast last September.

