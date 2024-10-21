How Preeti Jatia disrupted India’s kidswear sector with Fayon Kids

Can you describe the journey of founding Fayon Kids? What inspired you to get into kidswear? Preeti Jatia: Fayon Kids was born from my journey in interior and textile design, and it truly took shape after I became a mother. When I couldn’t find the perfect dress for my daughter’s first birthday – everything available was polyester or nylon – I decided to make one myself. That dress received so much appreciation from family and friends that soon, I was making outfits for others as well. What started as a personal project quickly grew into a business, and I realised I had found my calling. Fayon Kids came to life organically, and turning it into a brand was a conscious decision, guided by destiny. IR: What are the unique selling points of Fayon Kids? PJ: Fayon Kids stands out by addressing key challenges in kidswear with unique solutions. We offer a simple three-step measurement process to ensure the perfect fit, minimising the need for alterations or returns. Our outfits feature adjustable dori elastics, allowing them to grow with the child. We combine comfort with style using breathable fabrics and the latest trending designs. Plus, we provide customisation options, letting customers choose the fabric, design, and style to create personalised outfits. IR: ⁠What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when starting Fayon Kids? PJ: I don’t think I can ever forget the most challenging part was the initial years of my journey. During this period, there weren’t many women entrepreneurs in the market. I had to interact with several tailors who were men. It was very challenging for me as a woman to even get work done by a man. Even though these tailors were experienced, they were not adaptable enough to take on new designs. Hence, they never would listen to me. Fortunately, the mindset of these tailors evolved through time. Now, there are no such issues. IR: What has been the most rewarding aspect of building Fayon Kids? PJ: The most rewarding aspect of building Fayon Kids has been the connection with our customers, who feel like family. Hearing their feedback after events, knowing they appreciate our products, truly drives me forward. These moments are my milestones. Dressing children, including famous kids from TV and film, is a special honour. From the start, Fayon Kids has been committed to quality and timeless designs, all while offering affordable prices and personalised options to suit each customer’s style. IR: Looking forward, what are the brand’s long-term goals? Are there any planned collaborations or upcoming projects? PJ: Looking ahead, our long-term goals for Fayon Kids focus on expanding brand visibility and optimising manpower to ensure smooth operations. We’re also working on efficient delivery solutions and integrating innovative technology to enhance the customer experience. Additionally, we’re planning to expand into new markets, ensuring more families can enjoy our premium kidswear. Exciting collaborations and projects are also on the horizon as we continue to grow. IR: ⁠Is the brand looking into expanding overseas? PJ: Absolutely! Fayon Kids is already present in the international market through our online platform, and we are excited to expand further. We definitely see potential in establishing a stronger global presence, and we’re looking into the possibility of opening studios overseas to connect more closely with our international customers. IR: ⁠How do you see the children’s fashion industry evolving, and how is Fayon Kids preparing for these changes? PJ: The children’s fashion industry is shifting towards more personalised, comfortable, and trendy designs, with a strong focus on convenience for parents. Fayon Kids is preparing for these changes by offering customisable outfits, ensuring the perfect fit with easy measurement steps, and incorporating the latest trends while maintaining comfort. We’re also integrating innovative technology to enhance the shopping experience and streamline our processes to stay ahead in this evolving market. Further reading: Founder of British label Raishma eyes opportunity in India’s luxury sector