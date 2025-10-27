Design and sustainability take centrestage at Canton Fair Phase II

With over 130,000sqm of exhibition space, the gifts and decorations sector of the Canton Fair’s second phase is buzzing with buyers sourcing lifestyle products.

From arts and crafts and decorative household items to gift boxes and packaging, the latest phase offers global buyers a glimpse into how suppliers are evolving amid fierce market competition.

Amid the competition, design-led differentiation has become a key approach for many exhibitors looking to make their mark.

“Consumers in our main European and American markets, as well as emerging ones in the Middle East, increasingly seek products that enhance their living experience and reflect their individual style,” said Samantha Tse of a fragrance and candle company Zhong Nam Industrial, which considers Europe, America, and the Middle East its key markets. “This drives greater design diversity in our product development.”

At the company’s booth, candles and fragrance shaped like whisky bottles and wine bottles, along with playful Christmas sets, are attracting international buyers, exemplifying how design innovation can elevate a traditional category.

The trend is echoed in other product categories. For bead accessories manufacturer Hubei Jingcan Glass, its exports now consist of roughly 20 per cent of its standard products and 80 per cent customised orders, highlighting strong demand for customisation.

“As we noticed the demand, we’ve expanded from traditional bead designs into pet necklaces, wedding dress embellishments, and bag and hat decorations,” said Junqi Chen. “Although these products carry a premium, buyers are willing to pay for original design and customisation.”

Sustainability has also become a key focus for many exhibitors. Many exhibitors showcased items, from storage bins to gift packaging, made with fully sustainable materials, emphasising durability and versatility. One standout, an eco-friendly shopping bag exhibitor Fujian Challenge Wolves Tech, drew attention with a fully biodegradable bag. Following collaborations with Starbucks, Bossini and other brands on reusable shopping bags, the company has gone a step further, developing a bag capable of decomposing more than 90 per cent of its weight within 180 days under industrial composting conditions.

Behind product innovation, many companies are enhancing their service offerings to gain a competitive edge, offering integrated solutions that include procurement, consolidation, export tax rebates, and compliance with local customs standards. For overseas buyers, these end-to-end services reduce complexity and streamline sourcing.

As the second phase of the 138th Canton Fair continues under the theme ‘Quality Home Life’, exhibitors are showcasing a broad range of products designed to elevate everyday living. The exhibition also reflects a wider trend: Chinese exporters are increasingly competing on creativity, quality, sustainability, and the value they offer to buyers, illustrating how companies are positioning themselves to stay competitive in global markets.