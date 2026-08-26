BusinessFinancial

Lovisa’s sales and profit soar, driven by strong US, Europe performance

lovisa store sign
The company opened 160 stores during the year. (Source: Lovisa)
By Sean Cao

Lovisa has reported double-digit growth in both sales and profit for FY26, fuelled by strong momentum in the Americas and European markets.

The jewellery brand boosted its revenue by 17.6 per cent to $938.8 million, with global comparable store sales up 2 per cent. 

Gross profit was up 18.4 per cent, and gross margin expanded by 60 basis points to 82.6 per cent thanks to sourcing and promotional efficiency.

EBITDA jumped 20.9 per cent, while net profit after tax grew 10.7 per cent to $95.6 million.

By geography, the Americas and Europe saw the biggest improvement, with sales surging 29.6 per cent and 29.5 per cent, respectively.

Another key driver of growth was the continued global store rollout. The company opened 160 stores during the period, taking its network to 1136 stores across more than 50 markets.   

The retailer noted that it closed 43 underperforming stores during the period as part of an ongoing focus on the quality of its store network.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand both its physical and digital store network, with structures in place to drive growth in existing and new markets and formats.

For the first eight weeks of FY27, Lovisa’s total sales grew 16.4 per cent year-on-year and comparable store sales improved 3 per cent, with improving momentum in August.

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