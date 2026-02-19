Lovisa passes $500m in sales as store network expansion continues

Jewellery retailer Lovisa is continuing its momentum with the brand passing $500 million in reported sales for the first-half of the 2026 financial year.

Sales grew by 22.7 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period. The company also saw its gross profits rise by 23.4 per cent and its net profit after tax (NPAT) increase by 21.5 per cent to $58.3 million.

Now boasting 1095 stores in its portfolio across 50 countries, Lovisa added 85 in the half-year period. Comparable store sales grew by 2.2 per cent.

Lovisa’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were $98.3 million, up 8.9 per cent on the prior comparable period. Profitability was, however, impacted by a $10.8 million investment in the UK-based Jewells brand, which achieved a loss of $11.8 million.

The global brand saw its strongest growth in the Americas. Lovisa said the Apac region remains “an opportunity for improved retail execution”.

Lovisa now plans to grow its store presence into wider markets.

“We continue to focus on opportunities for expanding both our physical and digital store network, with structures in place to drive this growth in existing and new markets and formats, and expect store rollout momentum to continue,” a company spokesperson said.

“Our balance sheet remains strong with available cash and debt facilities supporting continued investment in growth.”