BusinessFinancial

Lovisa passes $500m in sales as store network expansion continues

Image of Lovisa bag and croissants hanging from clothes line.
Lovisa operates stores in 50 countries (Source: Facebook)
By Harry Booth

Jewellery retailer Lovisa is continuing its momentum with the brand passing $500 million in reported sales for the first-half of the 2026 financial year.

Sales grew by 22.7 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period. The company also saw its gross profits rise by 23.4 per cent and its net profit after tax (NPAT) increase by 21.5 per cent to $58.3 million.

Now boasting 1095 stores in its portfolio across 50 countries, Lovisa added 85 in the half-year period. Comparable store sales grew by 2.2 per cent.

Lovisa’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were $98.3 million, up 8.9 per cent on the prior comparable period. Profitability was, however, impacted by a $10.8 million investment in the UK-based Jewells brand, which achieved a loss of $11.8 million.

The global brand saw its strongest growth in the Americas. Lovisa said the Apac region remains “an opportunity for improved retail execution”.

Lovisa now plans to grow its store presence into wider markets.

“We continue to focus on opportunities for expanding both our physical and digital store network, with structures in place to drive this growth in existing and new markets and formats, and expect store rollout momentum to continue,” a company spokesperson said.

“Our balance sheet remains strong with available cash and debt facilities supporting continued investment in growth.”

Recommended By IR

kmart exterior
Hardware

Wesfarmers posts higher net profit on higher Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks sales

Celene Ignacio
macpac store interior
Sports & adventure

Super Retail’s profit declines as inflationary pressures necessitate discounting

Celene Ignacio
George Do headshot
Financial

Universal Store Holdings names George Do divisional CEO, net profit dips

Celene Ignacio
Photo of Nuholt Huisamen, managing director for East Asia Pacific at Levi Strauss & Co.
Strategy IR Pro

Nuholt Huisamen on Levi’s 2025 plans for East Apac and the Blue Tab launch

Tong Van
Retailer Awards 2025
Customer

Australia’s top retailers recognised for customer experience

Celene Ignacio
Financial IR Pro

Why a retail leader turned down buying Mosaic Group

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.