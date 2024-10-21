Featured PostOpenings & closings

Chemist Warehouse launches into Dubai

(Source: Chemist Warehouse UAE/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse has opened its first Dubai store at Al Ghurair Centre.

The 1000sqm store offers pharmacy dispensary services, along with Australian and local health, wellness, baby, beauty, cosmetics, and fragrance products, including high-end cosmetics and fragrances.

Prior to the new store opening, Chemist Warehouse already had over 530 stores in Australia, 53 in New Zealand, 12 in China, and 11 in Ireland.

“At Chemist Warehouse, we are committed to providing our UAE customers with an immersive and informative, hands-on shopping experience, delivering a wide range of high-quality products at an affordable price point,” said Mario Tascone, Chemist Warehouse director.

“And watch this space; store number two is only weeks away.”

