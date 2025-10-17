BusinessStrategy

How Vestiare Collective is keeping its resale platform relevant

Vestiaire Collective’s North American CEO Samina Virk profile picture against a light gray background.
“We are focused on brand growth initiatives to introduce our brand to a broader audience.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Vestiaire Collective’s North American CEO and global chief marketing officer Samina Virk shares her mission to keep the resale platform relevant for a younger generation of fashion-focused shoppers. Additionally, she delves into the factors that separate a successful start-up from those that are a flash in the pan. Inside Retail: In 2014, you joined Vestiaire Collective as its US president, helping launch this luxury resale platform, of which there were few at the time, into the US market. Wha

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

RM Williams opens third UK store in Marlow

Celene Ignacio
Leadership IR Pro

Why this CEO is challenging more leaders to measure their impact beyond ROI

Aviv Palti
Regulatory IR Pro

Temu’s Southeast Asian expansion hits a snag: Understanding Indonesia’s ban

Tong Van
Luxury

Ferragamo sees revenue drop for third quarter

Kaycee Enerva
Regulatory

Harvey Norman loses Asic case over misleading finance claims

Sean Cao
Fuel & convenience

BP unveils its new convenience store format 

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay