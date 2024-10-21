Former Lovisa boss to launch jewellery chain

Former Lovisa CEO Shane Fallscheer is launching his jewellery business, Harli + Harpa, which plans to roll out several stores by Christmas.

The new retailer will market itself as “Your walk-in jewellery box” and open a store at Sunshine Plaza, among other planned locations.

Harli + Harpa is currently recruiting staff using its social media profiles, the Australian Financial Review reported.

“Harli + Harpa will benefit from Fallscheer’s experience and is more likely to succeed as a result,” MST Marquee analyst Craig Woolford, told the AFR.

“Competition hampers price increases and will likely result in a cap on store growth and gross margin improvement over time.”

Fallscheer exited Lovisa in October 2021 after 12 years of leading the company and was succeeded by Victor Herrero.