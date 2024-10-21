SectorsOpenings & closings

Former Lovisa boss to launch jewellery chain

(Source: Shane Fallscheer/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Former Lovisa CEO Shane Fallscheer is launching his jewellery business, Harli + Harpa, which plans to roll out several stores by Christmas.

The new retailer will market itself as “Your walk-in jewellery box” and open a store at Sunshine Plaza, among other planned locations.

Harli + Harpa is currently recruiting staff using its social media profiles, the Australian Financial Review reported.

“Harli + Harpa will benefit from Fallscheer’s experience and is more likely to succeed as a result,” MST Marquee analyst Craig Woolford, told the AFR.

“Competition hampers price increases and will likely result in a cap on store growth and gross margin improvement over time.”

Fallscheer exited Lovisa in October 2021 after 12 years of leading the company and was succeeded by Victor Herrero.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy

Poshmark to exit Australia to focus on core markets

Sean Cao
Openings & closings

Hallmark opens concept store in Victoria

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Taiwan’s answer to The RealReal: Behind PopChill’s global expansion plans

Anil Prabha
Supermarkets IR Pro

Why international stores are key to Costco’s future growth

Michael Baker
US furniture chain Blue Dot opens its doors in Melbourne
Openings & closings

US furniture chain Blu Dot opens its doors in Melbourne

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay