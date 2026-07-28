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A US$99m loss, a €3 toll and a valuation halved: Inside Shein’s filing

Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office
The era in which customs loopholes subsidised Shein’s growth is over. (Source: Reuters/Jorge Silva)
By Tong Van
The draft Hong Kong prospectus finally answers the question the industry has been asking for a year: What does the world’s biggest online fashion retailer look like once the loopholes that built it are gone? The draft prospectus lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday provides the first audited answer. Shein swung to a US$99 million net loss in the first quarter of this year, against a US$395 million profit a year earlier, while quarterly revenue crept up just 1.1 per cent to US$9.0

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