BusinessTravel retail

King Power’s retreat: Thailand’s duty-free giant faces its moment of reckoning

King power Duty free shop at Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok of Thailand
(Source: Bigstock)
By Tong Van
King Power, the once-dominant Thai travel retailer, is closing downtown stores and shrinking operations as Chinese tourists vanish and the tourism model falters. King Power is set to shut down branches in Srivaree, Pattaya and Mahanakhon this September.  The closures, alongside a voluntary redundancy program across its entire network, are part of what CEO Nitinai Sirismatthakarn called a “practical solution” to match the reality of a post-Covid travel market where old assumptions no lon

