BusinessMarketing

Lisa Gorman on curiosity, creative bravery and thinking big

Lisa Gorman
“I like to tell a story with a brand, I don’t like boring,” Gorman said.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Lisa Gorman stepped back from her eponymous fashion brand Gorman in 2021, and after a hiatus from the Australian retail scene, she took on the role of creative director at Kikki.K in 2023. The opportunity to reinvent the future of Kikki.K is what convinced Gorman to step back into a commercial venture.  Since joining the beloved stationery brand, Gorman has been slowly unveiling her vision for a refreshed Kikki.K – launching new products, such as suitcases, apparel and trekking gear. Insi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Mobile commerce

Surplus food marketplace Too Good To Go launches in Australia

Sean Cao
Financial

Mosaic shares to be suspended due to non-lodgement of financial report

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Foodpanda taps into the burgeoning single-person economy

Tong Van
Financial

Dion Lee to be wound up after receiving no ‘acceptable’ lifeline offer

Sean Cao
Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman’s net profit plunges 34.7 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Retail sales increase 2.3 per cent in July

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay