BusinessHealth & beauty

“The best can always be better”: Ghd Australia’s MD on customer satisfaction

By Tamera Francis
Since 2001, Ghd Australia has continuously innovated in the haircare space. In 2008, the British company brought its innovation team in-house to remain at the forefront of the highly competitive industry. Here, Ludovic Dellazzeri, managing director of Ghd Australia, discusses the secret to customer satisfaction and whether or not the brand plans to establish a direct-to-consumer bricks-and-mortar offering in pursuit of delivering an impeccable customer journey. Inside Retail: How does Ghd’

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay