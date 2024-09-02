Joondalup Square shopping centre now for sale

The Joondalup Square shopping centre in Perth is up for sale.

Colliers and Cygnet West are jointly marketing the shopping centre, which has 14 large format retailers and five specialty stores, including Amart Furniture, Beacon Lighting, PetO, Bedshed, Kitchen Warehouse, Forty Winks, Adore Home Living, and BBQ’s Galore.

The 11-year-old property features three freestanding buildings with a combined area of 27,598sqm and its car park can accommodate 352 vehicles.

“Its integration with Bunnings and prominent positioning makes Joondalup Square the best-located centre in a precinct that trades exceptionally well,” said Wayne Lawrence, a partner in commercial agency Cygnet West.

“The buildings are fully committed but there is room for an additional 1280sqm with tenant offers in place.”

James Wilson, head of retail of middle markets Australia at Colliers, noted that Joondalup Square is only the second capital city large format retail centre to be publicly marketed this year.

“Large format retail has recorded a 53 per cent increase in transactions, highlighting the strong domestic and offshore investor interest for the resilient retail sub-sector,” said Wilson.

The expressions of interest campaign for Joondalup Square will close on September 26.