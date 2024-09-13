Bunnings, Kmart, Aldi are Australia’s most-trusted brands

Bunnings was once again crowned the most trusted brand in the June quarter, followed by Aldi in second place and Kmart in third place, according to a survey from Roy Morgan.

This marks the hardware chain’s third straight quarterly victory. The second and third rankings also remained unchanged compared to the March quarter.

The biggest loser in the latest quarterly rankings was Woolworths, which fell a massive 194 places to be the fifth most distrusted brand. The fourth most distrusted brand was Coles.

Toyota ranked fourth this quarter, just ahead of Apple. The two brands swapped positions compared to the previous quarter. There was not much movement within the remaining of the top 10.

Outside the top 10, Bendigo Bank moved up two places to 11th, IGA up one place to 13th, and David Jones up one place to 18th. Nike entered the top 20 for the first time, at 16th.

“For the first time in a year, we have an unchanged top three most trusted brands in Australia,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

“Bunnings is the only ‘survivor’ from the top rankings of a year ago, in third at the time behind then most trusted brands Woolworths and Coles. Both are now among Australia’s five most distrusted brands for the first time.”

Telecommunications company Optus is once again the most distrusted brand, with Qantas in second place and Facebook/Meta in third.

“The rapid slide down the rankings for both major supermarkets – which have each slid more than 200 spots in the rankings this year – shows how quickly distrust can gain momentum and devalue a brand’s reputation,” commented Levine.