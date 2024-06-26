Melbourne-based startup Cullen Jewellery goes global

Melbourne-based startup Cullen Jewellery is broadening its horizons in the country and globally.

The brand is opening two new stores in Adelaide and Sydney – and internationally in Auckland, New Zealand; San Francisco, USA; Toronto, Canada; and London, UK. All are on track to open by the end of this year.

Initially only available online, the jewellery maker opened a brick-and-mortar store in Melbourne in 2019 and has since expanded to four showrooms, including stores in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

In addition to new store openings, the company also unveiled a range of lab-made sapphires in various hues, such as Kashmir Blue, Flamingo Pink, and Royal Purple, and in different shapes and sizes.

Jordan Cullen, founder of Cullen Jewellery, mentioned that the brand has been monitoring the progress of lab-grown sapphires and believes that the quality now meets its standards.

“With recent advances in production, we believe the brilliance and colour now match our expectation of excellence for all our products,” said Cullen.

“As the industry continues to look to us for bridal, moissanite, and lab-grown diamond jewellery standards, we’re excited to bring this opportunity to our clients.”

Established in 2018, Cullen Jewellery is known for creating sustainable, ethical, and conflict-free fine jewellery made from lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and now sapphires.