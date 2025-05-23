Ralph Lauren sees sales and profits rise in Q4

Ralph Lauren has reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting robust global demand and effective strategic execution.

The company posted an 8 per cent increase in revenue to US$1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with sales up 10 per cent in constant currency.

Europe led regional growth with a 12 per cent rise in reported revenue and 16 per cent in constant currency, driven by strong performance across channels. In Assia, sales rose 9 per cent reported and 13 per cent in constant currency, with China up more than 20 per cent. North American sales climbed 6 per cent, supported by gains in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale operations.

“Our brand has stood the test of time because we’ve remained true to our core values of quality, authenticity, and timeless style,” said executive chairman and chief creative officer Ralph Lauren in a statement.

The company saw double-digit growth in high-potential product categories, including women’s, outerwear and handbags, which were up in the high teens for the quarter and mid-teens for the full fiscal year in constant currency.

Key products launched this quarter included the Ralph’s Hamptons Spring ’25 collection, a limited-edition MLB capsule, and the new Polo Play handbag line.

Ralph Lauren also expanded its global retail footprint with new stores in San Francisco, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Beijing, along with the renovation of its Chicago flagship and the opening of a women’s shop at Harrods in London.

In February, Ralph Lauren reported a double-digit increase in sales in the third quarter, which an analyst described as “exceptionally strong” in an overall sluggish luxury market.