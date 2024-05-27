BusinessMarketing

Dior taps Australian Emma McKeon as Olympics ambassador

Emma McKeon (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Fashion retailer Dior tapped Australian swimming champion Emma McKeon as an ambassador for the Olympic and the Paralympic Games in Paris this year.

Dior said the partnership reflects the luxury brand’s admiration for sporting values such as discipline, perseverance, and respect – and, most of all, going beyond limits.

In an Instagram post, McKeon said she is “honoured to be a Dior ambassador for the Paris Olympic Games.”

“I have long been an admirer of Christian Dior and I couldn’t be more excited to have their support.”

McKeon is a multi-awarded athlete, bagging the Gold Coast Young Australian of the Year last year and becoming a Member of the Order of Australia in 2022.

McKeon was also the first female swimmer and the second woman in history to win seven medals in a single Olympics in 2020.

The swimming champion joins five other athletes as ambassadors in the upcoming games, including surfer Carissa Moore, boxer Estelle Mossely, skateboarder Louise-Aina Taboulet, fencer Sara Balzer and judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Denmark’s Ganni to open first Australian flagship

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Openings & closings

Grill’d to open its first halal-certified restaurant

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

“Failed to evolve”: Why customers are pushing back on City Chic

Dean Blake
Behind Ikea's product price drops. Image supplied
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

“Change in behaviour”: Why Ikea’s Swedish meatballs are selling like hotcakes

Aron Lewin
NBA All Stars Weekend. Image supplied
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Why brands are going all out to reach basketball’s biggest fans

Danny Lattouf
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay