Dior taps Australian Emma McKeon as Olympics ambassador

Fashion retailer Dior tapped Australian swimming champion Emma McKeon as an ambassador for the Olympic and the Paralympic Games in Paris this year.

Dior said the partnership reflects the luxury brand’s admiration for sporting values such as discipline, perseverance, and respect – and, most of all, going beyond limits.

In an Instagram post, McKeon said she is “honoured to be a Dior ambassador for the Paris Olympic Games.”

“I have long been an admirer of Christian Dior and I couldn’t be more excited to have their support.”

McKeon is a multi-awarded athlete, bagging the Gold Coast Young Australian of the Year last year and becoming a Member of the Order of Australia in 2022.

McKeon was also the first female swimmer and the second woman in history to win seven medals in a single Olympics in 2020.

The swimming champion joins five other athletes as ambassadors in the upcoming games, including surfer Carissa Moore, boxer Estelle Mossely, skateboarder Louise-Aina Taboulet, fencer Sara Balzer and judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou.