Former Kmart boss takes the helm of Campion education business

Campion Group has named former Kmart GM of customer experience Tom Bradley as its new CEO.

Campion Group’s businesses include education supplier Campion Education, publisher Insight Publications, library supplier The Book House, and education technology specialist EdSoft. It has 14 retail stores across Australia.

Prior to Kmart, Bradley served as regional strategy director at Bacardi and as GM of customer insights at Coles.

“After an extensive search, during which we met many exceptional candidates, Tom emerged as the ideal leader to guide Campion into the future,” said Marc Makrid, chairman of Campion Group.

“His commitment to operational excellence and education aligns with our core values, making him an outstanding cultural fit for Campion, and his enthusiasm and experience for driving growth through technology sits perfectly with our goals.”

Campion Group is Australia’s largest education materials supplier, offering digital, print, and stationery resources to more than 3000 schools and 600,000 students every year.