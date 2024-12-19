CareersFashion & accessories

Corporate finance to fashion: Meet Beare Park director Gabriella Pereira

Street style Mid shot image of Beare Park director and founder Gabriella Pereira 2024 in black leather trench coat in alleyway
From corporate finance to fashion director
By Tamera Francis
Hot on the heels of being named the Australian Fashion Laureate’s Emerging Designer of the Year, Gabriella Pereira this month opened the doors to the first physical retail concept this month for her label Beare Park. She told Inside Retail that she sees the Fashion Laureate’s accolade as an “opportunity to contribute to the ongoing conversation in the fashion industry and be a part of its evolution”. Here, she discusses the professional legacy she wants to have, the career journey that h

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay