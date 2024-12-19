Corporate finance to fashion: Meet Beare Park director Gabriella Pereira

that has gotten her to this point and how she found herself at the helm of an Australian fashion label from a career in corporate finance. Inside Retail: What is the career legacy you want to have? Gabriella Pereira: My goal is to create pieces that people love, cherish, and pass down to future generations. I want Beare Park to be a brand known for making timeless garments – not just in terms of design, but in terms of quality. The idea that someone might pass a Beare Park piece on as a vintage item to their children in the future is something I find incredibly meaningful. My legacy is about creating things that last and are loved, not just consumed. IR: What impact do you foresee being named the Australian Fashion Laureate’s Emerging Designer of the Year having for you as a designer and retailer? GP: Winning Emerging Designer of the Year was a huge moment for me – I’ve always admired the designers who’ve received this award in the past, so to join that category was unreal. It’s encouraging to be recognised by industry leaders, and it gives me even more motivation to continue pushing the brand forward. It’s not just about the accolade itself, but about the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing conversation in the fashion industry and be a part of its evolution. IR: Have you always wanted to be a designer? GP: Interestingly, no. Growing up, I was drawn to science and economics. I studied maths and even went into finance after university, working with people and finding that dynamic environment exciting. It was actually through my work in finance that I discovered a fascination with markets and supply chain logistics. This interest in the mechanics of how things are made, combined with my love for shopping and good-quality clothes, eventually led me to realise that fashion was the perfect intersection of these interests. So, my career journey has been anything but conventional, but in hindsight, it all came together to lead me to design. IR: How did you get into the retail industry, and what are some of the roles you’ve had paving your career path? GP: I made my own path, really. My journey was a lot of trial and error. I started out in corporate finance, which is quite different from what I do now, but it helped me develop a strong business acumen. As I became more interested in fashion, I found ways to apply my skills to that industry, particularly through supply chain logistics and sourcing. It was a unique combination of experiences that led me to start Beare Park. IR: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? GP: One of the biggest challenges has been finding quality Australian suppliers and manufacturers who can meet the specific needs of the brand. The fashion industry in Australia can be quite small, and often, you can’t just Google these professions. It’s all about word-of-mouth recommendations and building strong relationships within the industry. Thankfully, I’ve been lucky to connect with incredibly generous people who’ve helped guide me along IR: What are some of your career highlights so far? GP: One of the biggest highlights was being awarded the Fashion Laureate, which was such a validating moment in my career. It’s truly an honour to be recognised by peers and the industry at large. Another standout moment for me was showing at Australian Fashion Week 2024. The experience of presenting my collection on such a global stage was exhilarating. The energy, the creativity, the anticipation – it was all a reminder of why I fell in love with fashion in the first place. In addition, seeing my brand featured on Vogue Runway was a huge achievement. And of course, there’s the excitement of securing my first orders with iconic retailers like Net-a-Porter, Liberty, Bergdorf Goodman, Moda Operandi, and Harrods. These partnerships have been key to growing the brand and reaching a wider audience, and they represent a significant step forward in establishing Beare Park as a global fashion name. IR: What do you love about your job? GP: Every day brings something new: a fresh challenge, a new opportunity, or a chance to innovate. I thrive in environments where there’s no routine, where creativity and flexibility are key. The dynamic nature of the fashion industry keeps me on my toes, and that constant evolution is what excites me the most. IR: What advice would you give someone wanting to get into your line of work? GP: If you’re looking to break into the fashion industry, my advice is simple: connect with as many people as possible. It’s all about relationships. Reach out to people, have conversations, and don’t be afraid to ask questions or seek guidance. Building your network is crucial – take the time to introduce yourself, and be open to learning from others.