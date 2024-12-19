Australian Retail Council names Chris Rodwell as inaugural CEO

Chris Rodwell has been named as the inaugural CEO of the Australian Retail Council (ARC), the upcoming merged entity of the country’s peak retail lobby groups, effective in March next year.

“We are thrilled to have secured Chris to lead the future amalgamated entity, the Australian Retail Council as we enter this next critical growth phase for our $430 billion dollar retail sector,” said Nicole Sheffield, president of the Australian Retailers Association (ARA).

Rodwell is currently the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia.

Previously, he held trade and investment roles for the Australian and Queensland governments, including being the chair of the international trade committee of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Chris has been powerfully supporting Australia’s business and economic growth for decades,” said Antony Moore, chair of the National Retail Association (NRA).

“In his current role, Chris secured significant advocacy outcomes for some of the country’s largest businesses alongside small to medium size businesses.”

In October, the ARA and the NRA announced that the Australian Retail Council would be the name of the upcoming merged entity, which aims to strengthen Australia’s retail sector.

“The sector is critically exposed to the major risks that are faced more broadly by businesses across the economy,” said Rodwell.

“Our role will be to help our members stare down those risks and, wherever we can, flip them into opportunities.”

The ARC will be based in Sydney and have offices across the country.