Hommey creates ‘immersive retail experience’ in new Melbourne concept store

hommey fitzroy store interior
Hommey has opened its third Melbourne store in Fitzroy. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Hommey has opened its third Melbourne store in Fitzroy, featuring a range of multi-sensory homewares.

“This new store represents a natural progression for the brand, blending our digital roots with an immersive, tactile retail experience,” said Justin Kestelman, Hommey founder.

“Our Fitzroy location is not just treated as a store – it’s a space to inspire and engage with our customers, offering them the opportunity to experience our products first-hand and curate their ideal homes.”

Hommey’s product offering includes robes, cushions, beddings, towels, faux fur throws, a kitchen collection, and pet accessories.

Starting with only an e-commerce platform in 2020, the brand ventured into brick and mortar with the opening of its first physical store in South Yarra in 2021.

Just last year, Hommey opened its second store in Armadale.

