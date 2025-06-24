Suttons Ugg caught selling illegally imported cat fur clothing 

Suttons Ugg has been found selling clothing containing cat fur and labelling the products as sheepskin or wool, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

A test conducted by Microtex found that a children’s vest sold by the brand was made of domestic cat fur and rabbit fur, the ABC reported, citing advocacy group Collective Fashion Justice.

Suttons Ugg has not been affiliated with the global fashion brand UGG since 1974.

A Suttons Ugg spokesperson told the ABC that the company had been informed by the manufacturer that the vest was made from a “kind of special fur”, and that it could not “100 per cent confirm” whether that included cat fur.

The brand also admitted that the labelling on the product was wrong.

Other tests ordered by Collective Fashion Justice also discovered fox and raccoon dog fur in two beanies purchased from Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market.

Australia banned the import and export of cat and dog fur in 2004.

The incidents have prompted animal welfare advocates and the Animal Justice Party to renew calls for a statewide ban on the sale of all animal fur and a blanket ban on fur imports.