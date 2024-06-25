Black Milk Clothing names Jackie Kruger as CEO

Black Milk Clothing has named Jackie Kruger as CEO, succeeding Linda Lillis, effective immediately.

Linda is the wife of Black Milk Clothing founder James Lillis, who passed away in February. Lillis will remain in the company, transitioning into a board role.

Prior to the new appointment, Kruger has been serving at Black Milk Clothing for more than 11 years, with the most recent role as COO.

She previously held senior human resources roles at Cardno and Net-A-Porter.

“We have a deeply passionate and fiercely loyal customer base, our Sharkies, and I am looking forward to deepening our bond with our community and continuing to deliver innovative, high-quality fashion that resonates with their bold and individualistic spirit,” said Kruger.