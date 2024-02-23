CareersLeadership

Black Milk founder dies suddenly

(Source: Black Milk)
By Sean Cao

Founder of Black Milk Clothing James Lillis has died after an accident during his holiday, the company confirmed on social media on Friday.

Lillis succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the arms of his wife, their two daughters, and his best friend.

“We are all shocked and grieving,” the brand said. “And while we take a moment to process and support each other, we’re calling on our community, our sharkies, for an OG love bomb.

“We want to hear your James Lillis memories, see your photos, so as a community we can celebrate his life together. 

“BlackMilk is his legacy so also share your stories around what BlackMilk and this community means to you, and in doing so, help us celebrate the life of a true visionary and brilliant entrepreneur.”

Lillis founded Black Milk Clothing in 2009 in Brisbane, Queensland. The brand is known for its original printed leggings, swims, tops and skirts.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Regulatory

Historic data breach impacts up to 1.85 million The Good Guys customers

Robert Stockdill
Furniture & homewares

Online sales dive during Dusk’s first-half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Officeworks merchandising GM Jim Berndelis discusses his career journey. Image supplied
Books & stationery IR Pro

Don’t inbox-watch: How Officeworks’ merchandise GM balances his attention

Aron Lewin
Financial

Core brands boost Accent Group’s profit in first-half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman