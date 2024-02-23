Black Milk founder dies suddenly

Founder of Black Milk Clothing James Lillis has died after an accident during his holiday, the company confirmed on social media on Friday.

Lillis succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the arms of his wife, their two daughters, and his best friend.

“We are all shocked and grieving,” the brand said. “And while we take a moment to process and support each other, we’re calling on our community, our sharkies, for an OG love bomb.

“We want to hear your James Lillis memories, see your photos, so as a community we can celebrate his life together.

“BlackMilk is his legacy so also share your stories around what BlackMilk and this community means to you, and in doing so, help us celebrate the life of a true visionary and brilliant entrepreneur.”

Lillis founded Black Milk Clothing in 2009 in Brisbane, Queensland. The brand is known for its original printed leggings, swims, tops and skirts.