Stepping up the pace: Brooks Running reports record revenue

Brooks Running booked record revenue in the first quarter, representing a 9 per cent year-on-year increase and the highest quarterly result yet.

The company’s e-commerce business soared 22 per cent with a remarkable 38 per cent growth in March alone. Australian revenue rose 38 per cent while China revenue surged 180 per cent.

The company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa e-commerce business grew by 10 per cent.

In February, the brand launched Glycerin 21 and Glycerin GTS 21. The company said that Glycerin 21 sales rose 39 per cent as compared to the Glycerin 20 sales last year.

Moreover, its trail running footwear category revenue climbed 11 per cent.

“We’re working hard to deliver what runners and active people need and want from their gear, and we service them well wherever they choose to engage with our brand and team. This is what sets Brooks apart,” said Dan Sheridan, Brooks CEO.

On May 1, Brooks launched a new global brand platform, “Let’s Run There,” to create a strong resonance with runners and broaden the conversation with physically active people.