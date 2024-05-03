Lee expands into golf with first-ever men’s range

Lee has launched the Lee Golf Series, its first golf collection for men.

The collection includes pants and shorts, which feature motion flex waistbands with shirt gripper technology.

“We’ve been selling technology-infused casual apparel for years, and we know our customers love the versatility of our products across a wide range of wear occasions,” said Jimmy Shafer, SVP at Lee.

“The Lee Golf Series expands this foundation as we looked to build a curated assortment that combines great performance features for on the course in timeless styles that also deliver off the course.”

The golf range uses stretch fabric and boasts wrinkle-resistant performance along with odor control and moisture-wicking properties.

The collection also includes a short sleeve polo with a three-button placket.