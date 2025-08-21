BusinessGifts & toys

How Pop Mart’s Labubu craze is powering its path to US$4.2 billion in 2025

(Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Hong Kong-listed company Pop Mart has posted revenue of RMB13.88 billion (US$1.93 billion) for the first half of this year, up 204 per cent year on year, with net profit surging nearly 400 per cent to RMB4.57 billion ($630 million).  The company’s shares have surged more than 200 per cent this year, briefly making it more valuable than Mattel and Sanrio.  Record growth fuelled by overseas expansion  China, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the business, reported sales of RMB 8.28 bil

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Universal Store’s net profit surges 45.3 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group achieves record sales of $3.9 billion

Celene Ignacio
E-commerce IR Pro

Can Temu replicate its success in Western markets in Southeast Asia?

Tong Van
Food & beverage

Collins Foods flags lower margins due to weak consumer sentiment

Sean Cao
Financial

The Reject Shop’s net profit plunges amid rising costs, shrinkage

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Booktopia’s new owner: “Not here to throw out the baby with the bathwater”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay