How Pop Mart’s Labubu craze is powering its path to US$4.2 billion in 2025

8.28 billion. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific jumped 258 per cent to RMB2.85 billion, making it Pop Mart’s largest overseas region. The Americas and Europe are the two fastest-growing markets, seeing sales skyrocket 1100 per cent and 729 per cent respectively as the company rapidly expanded. CEO Wang Ning told investors the company is on track to meet its RMB20 billion revenue target for this year, and that hitting RMB30 billion ($4.2 billion) “should also be quite easy.” He pointed to North America and Asia Pacific sales, which he expects will equal China’s 2024 revenue by year’s end. “I think for overseas markets we’re still very positive, and we also believe there’s still very broad space for growth,” Wang said. The US is now the critical frontier. Pop Mart has about 40 stores in America, and plans to open 10 more by year-end. The executive said the company will begin a phase of relatively rapid store openings over the next year or two. Meanwhile, it is also eyeing expansion into new markets, including the Middle East, Central Europe and Central and South America. As of June 30, the company operated 571 stores in 18 countries globally, with a net increase of 40 stores in the first half of this year. It opened 105 roboshops during the period, bringing the number of units to 2597. Labubu and plush toys leading sales The main driver of Pop Mart’s first-half performance was ‘The Monsters’ franchise’s Labubu, a mischievous character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. The character alone generated RMB4.81 billion, or 35 per cent of total revenue, up nearly seven-fold from a year earlier. The company is planning to launch smaller versions to attach to mobile phones. Other Pop Mart franchises also showed resilience. Molly, its original mascot, generated RMB1.36 billion; Skullpanda, Crybaby and Dimoo each exceeded RMB1.1 billion in sales. Plush toys emerged as a breakout category, with sales hitting RMB6.14 billion in the first half, up an astonishing 1276 per cent year on year and now accounting for 44 per cent of total revenue. The company released nearly 20 plush products spanning 10 IPs during the period. “IP remains at the core of our business,” the company said in a statement. Expanding the Pop Mart universe Beyond retail, Pop Mart is rapidly building an entertainment ecosystem around its intellectual properties. Its Beijing theme park, Pop Land, has become a magnet for fans, with live performances and seasonal events like Starlight Summer going viral on Chinese social media. The company has also introduced ‘Popop’ accessory boutiques in Beijing and Shanghai, offering wearable art tied to its characters. Offline exhibitions in cities from Shanghai to Los Angeles double as marketing spectacles, merging art, retail and fan engagement. Online, Pop Mart has leaned heavily into livestreaming and gamified shopping via its app and global platforms such as TikTok, deepening its connection with digital-native consumers. A highlight of its global expansion came with the opening of its first landmark store in Bangkok this summer. Located in IconSiam on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the 760sqm flagship spans two levels and features exclusive zones including a blind box arena, a VIP lounge and the brand’s first overseas Pop Mart Café, developed in partnership with Greyhound Café. A dedicated exhibition, Hello Moon, starring Molly, runs at the adjacent Thara Hall through August 14. “While further engaging in the pop toy business, we will facilitate the establishment of amusement parks and other new businesses to construct a more sophisticated and comprehensive business ecosystem with IP at its core,” the company said.