Unpacking RFG’s pivot to high-potential brands and strategic transformation

ainable long-term performance. Globally, RFG operates across 30 countries with an estimated 1250 global trading outlets. Its five core brands are Gloria Jean’s, Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Crust Gourmet Pizza and Beefy’s Pies, employing an estimated 7000 people domestically. RFG now holds an exclusive licence to open Firehouse Subs restaurants in Australia, expected to open in mid FY26. Across the domestic network, total sales reached $505 million, up a modest 0.3 per cent, underscoring a period of stability in an otherwise challenging market. A core pillar of the group’s FY25 strategy has been the dual pursuit of “enhance” and “grow” initiatives aimed at modernising the portfolio and expanding market presence. The “enhance” strategy leveraged advanced customer insights to refresh brand roadmaps, delivering rejuvenated stores, new product innovations and expansion of digital channels. The company also invested in franchisee engagement through initiatives focused on improving network quality and supporting franchisee recruitment. Thirty-seven new domestic outlets were opened during the year under these initiatives. New direction and leveraging digital According to the company’s results presentation, Gloria Jean’s is undergoing a full reset with a modern objective to create a distinctive beverage destination. Menu innovation, digital integration, delivery and grab-and-go features are central to this reset, enhancing convenience and customer reach. According to RFG, FY26 will see more than half the network refurbished, including seven of its newly acquired CIBO espresso conversions, and flexible formats introduced to unlock domestic and international growth. It’s evident that digital is a crucial growth opportunity for RFG. Currently, less than 2.5 per cent of sales across cafe, coffee and bakery brands are digital, whilst more than 80 per cent of transactions in the group’s quick-service restaurants are processed through digital channels. To tackle this, the group is scaling digital through owned platforms, delivery partners, in-store tech and first-party data to drive personalised offers, loyalty and targeted campaigns. Initiatives like dynamic screens, value bundles and snacking occasions aim to capture new customer moments. The initiatives are proving to perform with Donut King since boasting 57 per cent growth in digital sales for fiscal year 2025. The “grow” strategy placed particular emphasis on Beefy’s Pies and Firehouse Subs, the latter set to debut in Australia under a 20-year partnership with Restaurant Brands International. International operations are another area of focus for RFG. A new supply hub in Turkey has been established, and a new head of international commenced in Q1 FY26. RFG is also exploring divestment options in FY26, with the Brumby’s Bakery chain at the top of the list. While the chain is profitable, RFG noted that outlets have been declining over an extended period. International operations of Café2U, The Coffee Guy and It’s a Grind were divested during FY25, releasing a substantial $1 million in capital. The underlying question Amongst all the change, the question is clear: where should the company place its bets for the future? The company’s strategy extends to company-operated stores, now focused on Beefy’s Pies and the soon-to-be-in-Australia, Firehouse Subs. Outlets under other brands are transitioning to franchise partner ownership or closure, reflecting a disciplined reallocation of both capital and operational focus. It’s clear that RFG’s scale provides the platform to capitalise on insights, experiment with formats and bring refined strategies to market efficiently, and as FY26 begins, FY25 proves to be a year of intentional transformation for RFG. By refocusing on company-operated stores, leveraging customer insights to refresh core brands and investing in international infrastructure, RFG is at the ready to accelerate growth in FY26.