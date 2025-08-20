BusinessFinancial

Unpacking RFG’s pivot to high-potential brands and strategic transformation

Why RFG is betting on growth brands and redefining its portfolio. Bigstock.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Retail Food Group’s FY25 results highlight the company’s strategic pivot to double down on high-potential growth brands and invest in digital and international expansion to future-proof its portfolio. In an ASX announcement, CEO Matt Marshall said that sales momentum is gaining pace, thanks to improved retail conditions in Q4 and into FY26. He also said the ongoing simplification of RFG’s brand portfolio and the prioritisation of growth opportunities would position the business for sustain

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Can Hillary Super get Victoria’s Secret back on track? Two analysts weigh in

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, sets off on a new mission: high-heeled sneakers

Irene Dong
Financial

Universal Store’s net profit surges 45.3 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group achieves record sales of $3.9 billion

Celene Ignacio
E-commerce IR Pro

Can Temu replicate its success in Western markets in Southeast Asia?

Tong Van
Food & beverage

Collins Foods flags lower margins due to weak consumer sentiment

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay