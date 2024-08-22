DigitalE-commerce

Can Temu replicate its success in Western markets in Southeast Asia?

By Tong Van
In a strategic move to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, PDD Holdings’ e-commerce platform Temu launched operations in Thailand last month, following its entry into Malaysia and the Philippines last year. However, Southeast Asia’s unique and complex e-commerce landscape raises the question: Can Temu replicate the success it has achieved in Western markets? A market with unique nature  “The basic value proposition of Temu is great value for money, which is highly relevant to

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay