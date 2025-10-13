W Cosmetics expands footprint with Wetherill Park store

Beauty retailer W Cosmetics has opened a store in Wetherill Park, continuing its expansion across Australia.

The store offers a range of trending beauty products sourced from international brands, with a layout designed to encourage product exploration. It includes interactive displays and areas for customers to receive beauty advice from in-store staff.

In a LinkedIn post, the company described the new location as “more than just a store,” highlighting its focus on style, accessibility and customer experience.

The Wetherill Park opening adds to W Cosmetics’ growing network of physical stores, as the retailer looks to capitalise on continued demand for in-person beauty shopping.

W Cosmetics was founded in 2014, offering beauty trends from the Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cosmetics industries.