StoresOpenings & closings

Adore Beauty opens largest flagship yet at Melbourne Central

Adore Beauty Melbourne Central
CEO Sacha Laing called it the “next evolution” of the brand (Source: Adore Beauty)
By Harry Booth

Melbourne Central is now home to Adore Beauty’s 16th store, its largest yet.

Marking Adore Beauty’s fourth opening of the year, the Melbourne Central flagship is part of the retailer’s ongoing brick-and-mortar expansion strategy.

“Melbourne Central represents the next evolution of Adore Beauty: A store built around our obsession with formulas, results, exceptional service and expert advice,” said Sacha Laing, Adore Beauty CEO. 

“Our customers have always trusted us to curate, educate, and bring genuine beauty solutions in what can feel like an infinite supply of information in an overwhelming beauty market. 

“This flagship brings that expertise to life, with an advanced treatment menu, expert dermal therapists, beauty advisors, and a curated range of more than 150 brands in the heart of Melbourne.” 

The opening follows those in Kotara, Parramatta, Robine and Hurstville. Adore Beauty also plans to open stores in Miranda and Karrinyup this year, bringing its groupwide network, combined with Ikou stores, to 25 by the end of the year.

Adore Beauty said the Melbourne Central store features a “renewed look” and a double-sized offering compared with a typical store. It also includes an in-store K-beauty shop.

The retailer said it chose Melbourne Central for its “high-profile platform”, citing the 55 million visitors it attracts annually and more than $700 million in retail sales each year.

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