BusinessStrategy

Djerf Avenue founder discusses the brand’s first physical store opening in NYC

Matilda Djerf sitting in the New York Djerf Avenue store.
Customer connections shaped Djerf’s flagship.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
What began almost a decade ago as blog and Instagram posts documenting trips to places such as Bali and Australia has grown into a multimillion-dollar DTC apparel, accessories and home goods brand. This fall, the business launched its first physical store in New York. Meet Matilda Djerf, the co-founder and creative director of Djerf Avenue, a Scandi Girl-inspired fashion and lifestyle brand that has taken the internet by storm. The story began in 2016, when Djerf began posting about her travels

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