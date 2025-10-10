CareersExecutive interviews

Bubble’s CEO on the new language of leadership

Building from vision to velocity in global beauty. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
In her early twenties, Shai Eisenman set out to reimagine what prestige skincare could look like and who it could be for. Today, as founder and CEO of Bubble, she leads one of the fastest-growing global skincare brands stocked in more than 17,000 stores worldwide, including Priceline, Target and Sephora Middle East.  Built on accessibility, clinical credibility and community co-creation, Bubble is set to rewrite the rules of modern beauty. Inside Retail spoke to Shai about leading with humility

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty

Revlon names Michelle A Peluso as its new CEO

Celene Ignacio
Gucci
Luxury

Kering Group names Stefano Cantino as Gucci’s new chief

Kaycee Enerva
Sustainability

Major fast-fashion brands launch trial to collect clothes waste next year

Corina Pons
Workforce IR Pro

Inside Mecca’s hiring strategy for its 4000sqm Bourke Street flagship

Tamera Francis
Workforce IR Pro

How Amazon is expanding and revolutionising its workforce with robotics

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Executive interviews IR Pro

‘I give myself permission to have slower days’: How this founder finds balance

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay