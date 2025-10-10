Bubble’s CEO on the new language of leadership

mility, building culture through trust and the lessons that come from growing a global brand at speed. Inside Retail (IR): How did your early career experiences shape your approach to leadership, and were there any pivotal moments that defined how you lead today? Shai Eisenman: I started building companies very young, so everything I know about leadership came from doing it, not reading about it. Leading early taught me that being a great leader isn’t about control – it’s about creating clarity, trust and accountability. A big shift for me was realising that my job isn’t to have all the answers, it’s to make sure the right people do. Your team is your biggest force multiplier. When you give people ownership and direction, they’ll take the company further than you ever could alone. IR: As a founder and CEO, constant context-switching comes with the territory. What helps you stay focused and protect your headspace? SE: It’s definitely one of the hardest parts of the job. I’ve learned to be intentional with my time, to focus on what truly moves the business forward and not just what feels urgent. I carve out time for deep work and protect it like a meeting. Being with my kids grounds me and gives me perspective. IR: What’s one leadership lesson you learned the hard way? SE: Early on, I thought being a strong leader meant doing everything myself. I quickly learned that trying to do it all actually slows you down. The hardest but most valuable lesson was learning to delegate deeply and trust the people around me. Once I did that, everything changed. We moved faster, the team became more creative, and the company grew stronger. IR: As a leader who built Bubble early in your career, how has that perspective shaped the way you lead today? SE: Starting Bubble in my early twenties taught me how powerful curiosity and humility can be. I didn’t come in pretending to know everything about skincare or business. I learned by listening and surrounding myself with people who knew more than I did. That mindset has stayed with me. I lead with questions, not assumptions. I want people to challenge ideas, test things and stay close to our community. It’s what keeps us connected and constantly evolving. IR: What’s one piece of advice you often share with emerging leaders who want to build something meaningful? SE: Don’t wait for permission. You’ll never have everything figured out before you start – and that’s okay. What matters is conviction, curiosity, and resilience. And build with people who believe in what you’re building just as much as you do. Your team is your biggest force multiplier. When you surround yourself with the right people and give them room to lead, you can build something truly meaningful together.