BusinessStrategy

How Cin Cin founders are building the ultimate it-girl brand

Cin Cin co-founders Louise Lazarus [right] and Geo Moriarty [left] inside one of their stores in Bali.
“Our dream would be to open in New York or Miami, as our largest customer bases are there.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Cin Cin is among a growing list of Australian-founded brands, including the likes of Monday Swimwear, PE Nation and Silk Laundry, that are winning over the wallets of US-based consumers. Cin Cin is a fast-growing swimwear and resortwear brand that is winning over the “it-girl” crowd with its signature 1970s, boho-glam-inspired prints and bold colour palettes. The brand is the epitome of style for jet-setters, with Aussie-inspired designs produced in Bali, Indonesia, where the founders are ba

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