How Cin Cin founders are building the ultimate it-girl brand

based, and selling out in markets like the US and Europe. Inside Retail connected with the brand’s co-founders, Louise Lazarus and Geo Moriarty, to discuss their journey to launching, Cin Cin’s rapidly growing physical retail presence in Southeast Asia and their plans to win over the US shopping scene. Inside Retail: Prior to launching Cin Cin, can you delve into your career background and how your path led you to becoming a brand founder? Geo Moriarty: Lou and I were always drawn to creative pursuits. I hold a bachelor’s degree in fashion design and also did a year at a technical college, which gave me more practical skills like pattern-making and fashion illustration. Louise also has a visual design degree, and we both found ourselves working at the head offices of fashion companies we admired. Not to mention, we both worked as shop girls for designer brands, so we have seen all sides of the coin inside fashion brands we admired. IR: How did you first come up with the concept for Cin Cin? Louise Lazarus: Our concept was originally based around our signature “retrographic” prints and is still what we are known for today. At the time, Lou was spending days drawing these by hand, then transferring them onto Adobe Illustrator. That style wasn’t popular at the time, and we were at the forefront of the wave that would roll in over the next few years. IR: How did you decide on the name of the brand? GM: It was one of the first names we came up with! It is based on the term “Cin Cin”, a French/Italian toast to good health, and makes so much sense as we are all about everything celebratory and party-oriented. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running the brand? What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? LL: It’s hard to pinpoint one, as growing a business really is just constant solving of problems and finding ways to improve anything and everything. When looking back at all the manoeuvring we have done, it’s clear we are lucky to have each other as business partners, as we have helped each other through the journey of growing a business and through things that may not have been possible without joining forces. IR: This year, Cin Cin will be opening its third brick-and-mortar store in Bali. Are there any plans in the works to launch physical stores in other territories, such as the US? If so, what does the timeline for this look like? GM: This will be our third store! Pererenan, Canggu and now Sunset Bay, Kuta. Our dream would be to open in New York or Miami as our largest customer bases are there. It’s only a matter of time… IR: Currently, aside from the brand’s DTC site, US consumers are able to access Cin Cin via digital retailers like Revolve. How much of Cin Cin’s audience is based in the US, and what steps are you taking to expand the brand’s reach in this retail market? LL: Although we’re Australian designers based in Bali, to our surprise, our strongest customer base for our DTC online store emerged in the States. Los Angeles was initially the centre of our customer base, but New York, by far, is now where the majority of our online customers are based. We also have a strong wholesale presence in the US, both in brick-and-mortar and online, with Revolve being a close partner of ours for many years. The PR and gifting opportunities that abound when working with an industry leader like Revolve are incredible. This year, we participated in Revolve Festival, which was great for brand awareness and social reach. IR: Aside from physical and digital retail expansion, what other goals do you hope to achieve with Cin Cin over the next year and over the next five years? GM: Part of our brand DNA is head-to-toe outfitting, so it makes sense to expand into new product categories, so watch out for our growth in this space. Some exciting brand collaborations are also currently in the mix to increase our visibility and give us room to play and experiment. IR: Similar to players like Monday Swimwear and Silk Laundry, Cin Cin is among a growing number of brands founded by Australian entrepreneurs that are garnering attention from US shoppers. What do you believe is the secret ingredient that is drawing these customers to Australian-founded brands? LL: It has become very noticeable how much of a presence Australian brands have built in the world of retail. In my travels to London the other week to meet with our wholesale representative, we did reconnaissance missions at the major department stores, and it blew my mind to see the number of Australian brands leading the way. I can’t tell you what the secret ingredient is, because the Australian brands represent so many different points of view, but maybe it’s that Australian brands don’t always lead with sex appeal and often express style in a slightly offbeat way. IR: What is one piece of advice you would give to the day-one version of yourself on your brand founder journey? GM: I would tell myself to trust the process and celebrate the smaller wins along the way. The nerve-racking thing is not knowing if your project will gain traction. Potentially, years of sacrifice, focus and hard work may never pay off, but that’s the entrepreneurial journey. It’s like no other. IR: What is your current favourite SKU from the brand? LL: Our cult favourite style, the Villa dress, has been reimagined with hand beading this season, and it adds another layer of texture and ethereal charm to the design. Further reading: Monday Swimwear CEO Natasha Oakley on her brick-and-mortar expansion