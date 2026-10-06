BusinessRegulatory

Perfect storm: How much more pressure can retailers absorb?

Inside a Barbeques Galore store
Weak confidence and rising costs pressure stores. (Source: Barbeques Galore)
By Jared Dickson
The 2026 financial year results for retailers listed on the Australian Securities Exchange were a mixed bag but arguably better than might have been expected. Most retailers have managed the challenges of the last financial year and the early months of the new year with changes in strategy and store networks and increased reliance on technology to curtail operating cost pressures. Financial results indicate that the promising consumer confidence and spending of the first half of FY 2026 for many

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