BusinessMarketing

Styld secures Mattel partnership for Barbie collection

Styld x Barbie
The range also includes cooler bags, goblets, tumblers and chopping boards. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Australian lifestyle brand Styld has partnered with Mattel to launch a limited-edition Barbie collection this month.

The collaboration also coincides with the release of the upcoming Barbie Nutcracker film as Mattel continues to expand its presence across entertainment, lifestyle and gifting categories.

At the centre of the collection is Styld’s first 750ml insulated stainless-steel carafe, featuring a protective silicone bumper and an integrated lip gloss holder.

The range also includes cooler bags, goblets, tumblers and chopping boards, all finished in Barbie’s signature pink-and-peppermint striped colour palette.

According to the companies, the collection draws on Barbie’s aesthetic and nostalgic appeal.

“This collection is for adults, children and the children at heart – the women who grew up with Barbie and can now enjoy her again in an entirely new way,” said Alicia Stephens, founder and creative director of Styld.

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