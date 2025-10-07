KFC to unveil world-first vending machine in Australia

KFC Australia will launch its first vending machine in Australia later this month, as part of a campaign promoting its new Sweet Tokyo Hot and Crispy range.

The vending machine will open at a secret location on October 18, with customers encouraged to monitor the company’s social media for clues about where to find it.

According to KFC, the vending machine will distribute free samples of its limited-edition Sweet Tokyo Hot & Crispy chicken, described as a teriyaki-glazed version of its Hot and Crispy range.

“At KFC, we love surprising our fans with new flavour experiences, and Sweet Tokyo Hot and Crispy is one of our most exciting yet,” said group marketing director Sally Spriggs.

“Australians already love Japanese-inspired flavours, so we wanted to bring a little taste of Tokyo to KFC with our iconic Hot and Crispy twist.’’