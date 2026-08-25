BusinessStrategy

POV Beauty CEO Ani Hadjinian on launching into Sephora

Multiple POV Beauty items inside several Sephora bags.
POV Beauty looks beyond influencer hype.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
POV Beauty had the kind of debut most beauty startups can only dream of. Co-founded in the US by beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira and industry veteran Ani Hadjinian, the skin-prep brand generated roughly US$1 million in sales within the first several minutes of its launch in March 2025. But for Hadjinian, attracting attention was only the beginning. After starting her career in investment banking, she moved into beauty with The Estée Lauder Companies before working across brands including Bob

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