BusinessStrategy

Can China’s humanoid robots make the leap to work?

Humanoid robots at the World Humanoid Robot Games
Humanoid robots at the World Humanoid Robot Games.
By Reuters
China’s humanoid robots have shown they can run quicker than the fastest humans. Now comes the real test: can they also handle packaging and warehouse operations while reliably performing precision tasks like connecting cables designed to evaluate their ability to work like humans in less flashy jobs? The five-day World Humanoid Robot Games, which began Saturday in Beijing, combine events modelled on human sports with those designed to test the robots in simulated factories, restaurants, offic

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of Kudu shopfront.
Openings & closings

Sushi Sushi partners with Kudu for Saudi Arabia launch

Darshana Gupta
Image of Coles logo on building.
Supermarkets

Coles sees sales growth underpinned by supermarket segment

Darshana Gupta
Inside Westfield Chermside mall
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group posts growth in funds from operations as footfall rises

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

Behind the deals: What retail’s biggest transactions in FY25 have in common

Tong Van
Supermarkets IR Pro

Fresh food drives growth as Southeast Asian retailers battle for share

Michael Baker
Leah Weckert
Supermarkets IR Pro

Coles FY25 results: Premium brands and the march of automation

Tahlia Whitfield
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay