BusinessSupermarkets

Coles FY25 results: Premium brands and the march of automation

Coles
The groups levers of growth are set on premium brands, digital and efficiency. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Buoyed by efficiencies from its new automated distribution and customer fulfilment centres, Coles has reported a 4.3 per cent lift in supermarket sales to $44.3 billion in FY25, despite an extra trading week in the prior year.  The results tell a story of both resilience and fragility in consumer spending, with households trading up to premium private labels even while cutting back on indulgences. Tobacco sales inevitably cratered in the year, while online grocery shopping is transforming t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets

Coles delivers higher net profit amid increase in sales

Celene Ignacio
Food & beverage

Guzman Y Gomez’s revenue soars 32 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Lovisa’s net profit rises amid global expansion

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

How Sephora reflects broader challenges facing Western beauty brands in China

Tong Van
Regulatory

Court reduces Michael Hill’s liability in breached sales agreements case

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

By Charlotte founder and chair talk bricks-and-mortar expansion

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay