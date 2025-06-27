Malibu Barbie Cafe makes international debut at Melbourne

Mattel has opened the Malibu Barbie Cafe in Melbourne, marking the pop-up concept’s first international appearance outside the US.

Following successful activations in New York, Chicago, Miami, and other US cities, the two-storey venue will be located at Chadstone’s Social Quarter, running from now through summer next year.

Paul Faulkner, SVP and MD of Mattel Asia Pacific, described the Malibu Barbie Cafe as a combined themed dining, entertainment, and retail experience in one immersive setting.

“Australians have a deep affection for Barbie, so we’re excited to welcome fans of all ages to experience the joy of vibrant all-day dining, the fun of the roller rink and iconic decor,” he added.

The all-day cafe will offer casual meals and desserts, including soda floats served in pink convertibles. Upstairs, the Ken Kabana will feature cocktails inspired by the spirit of 1970s Malibu, when the Malibu Barbie doll was first launched.

Meanwhile, the second level also includes an Impala roller rink, where guests can skate to curated playlists amid palm trees and themed murals.

Exclusive merchandise and interactive displays, such as a life-size Barbie box and a History of Beach installation, further enhance the experience.

The launch of Malibu Barbie Cafe is a collaboration between Mattel, the Mushroom Group, Bucket Listers and Chadstone shopping centre.