StoresOpenings & closings

Disney Store returns to Brisbane with three-month pop-up

The pop-up will operate seven days a week with extended hours on Fridays. (Source: Disney)
By My Nguyen

Disney Store is returning to Brisbane with its largest pop-up retail activation to date, the brand’s second in Australia this year.

Operating at Queen Street Mall from July 4 until September 27, the retail space will feature merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, including apparel, toys, and collectables. 

Featured items include Pixar 40th anniversary merchandise, Disney Store Japan’s Urupocha-chan plush collection, and a Brisbane-exclusive series of collectable cards.

The venue will host a ticketed ‘Tails of Friendship’ pin-trading event on July 8, featuring event-exclusive pins available only at the Brisbane, London, and Dublin Disney Store locations.

The pop-up will operate seven days a week with extended hours on Fridays.

In April, Disney Store opened a limited-time pop-up store in Perth hosted at Lakeside Joondalup Shopping City.

The Perth pop-up store coincided with celebrations for the anniversaries of Winnie the Pooh and Pixar Studios, featuring several specialised collections, including Star Wars collections, international ranges such as Lucifer, Bambi, and Perry the Platypus, and Mickey Mouse-inspired items.

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