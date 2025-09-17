Haigh’s Chocolates opens $120 million Salisbury South Facility

Haigh’s Chocolates has opened its $120 million production and logistics hub in Salisbury South, South Australia, as the company accelerates its expansion and strengthens national distribution capabilities.

The 18,000sqm purpose-built facility, designed to support both retail and e-commerce channels, marks the largest investment in Haigh’s 110-year history.

The site integrates production, warehousing, and online fulfilment under one roof, positioning the brand for significant volume growth.

The company plans to nearly double its annual production capacity, increasing from 1100 to 2000 tonnes per year, fuelled by rising retail demand and growing digital sales. The launch follows the opening of Haigh’s Broadway store in Sydney and ongoing expansion into key eastern state markets.

“Today’s opening recognises the completion of our chocolate capacity building phase, the continuing growth of our retail network in the eastern states and the meeting of increasing demand for our chocolate,” CEO Peter Millard.

The new facility also features 1180 rooftop solar panels, 1.7km of chocolate-delivery piping, and more than 5km of storage infrastructure. It is expected to support the creation of up to 100 new jobs in production, warehousing, and fulfilment over the next five years.

As part of the investment, Haigh’s has allocated $30 million to install advanced processing technologies, including new panning, enrobing, and moulding lines, along with high-precision kitchen and packing equipment.

Haigh’s Chocolates remains a family-owned Australian business, operating 22 stores nationwide and employing more than 900 staff.