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Alo makes Australian debut at Sydney’s Chatswood Chase

Alo
Alo global CEO Benedetta Petruzzo describes Sydney as a “natural fit”. (Source: Alo)
By Kaycee Enerva

LA-based lifestyle brand Alo is set to make its Australian debut, with the brand opening its first local store at Chatswood Chase this Friday.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2007, Alo is known for its premium yoga apparel and studio-to-street activewear. Beyond apparel, the company has also expanded into digital fitness through Alo Moves, which offers on-demand yoga, pilates, and training classes.

Alo global CEO Benedetta Petruzzo describes Sydney as a natural fit, with the Australian launch forming part of its broader global expansion strategy.

“There is a real movement culture here, a strong sense of community, and a way of life rooted in the outdoors that aligns intuitively with who we are,” Petruzzo said.

Four additional locations expected to open this year, including a store at Westfield Bondi Junction.

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