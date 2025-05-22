Dion Lee reportedly rescued by US retail group

Fashion brand Dion Lee has been sold to US-based Revolve Group, a year after it collapsed into administration.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Dion Lee’s administrator DVT Group has sold the brand’s remaining assets, including its archives, to Revolve for under $1 million.

Revolve did not respond to the AFR’s request for comment. People close to the negotiations said the Nasdaq-listed group has been in discussions to buy the label since last year.

Founded in 2009 by then-Sydney-based designer Dion Lee, the brand has six stores in Australia, one in the US, and is sold through 160 outlets globally.

Last May, the label’s Australian business entered into voluntary administration, with administrators planning to operate the brand as a going concern. It was revealed in August that the brand would wind up after no deals were reached with its potential buyers.

Dion Lee had been unprofitable for several years and was surviving off a $20 million loan extended by the Levis family, which owned the Cue Clothing and Veronika Maine brands, according to the AFR.

DVT’s Antony Resnick told the publication on Wednesday that administrators had sold over 40,000 Dion Lee items in the six months to December 31.