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How Heaps Normal turned non-alcoholic beer into a living retail world

“The Health Club is there to help you be your weirdest, most real self, without judgment.”
By Tahlia Whitfield
“Every brand is trying to crack how to ‘build community’ as a key to unlocking growth and fandom, but I think a lot are missing the point,” declared Andy Miller, the CEO of Heaps Normal. “Real community can’t be manufactured.” On a prolific industrial strip in Marrickville, Miller, alongside co-founders Jordy Smith and Ben Holdstock, have built something that currently occupies a different position in Australian retail: a non-alcoholic brewery. The venue – part social club, event

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