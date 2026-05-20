BusinessSustainability

Frank Green founder wants to make pallet plastic wrap extinct

No Wrap
Sustainability had shifted from a brand consideration to a priority. (Source: No Wrap)
By Kaycee Enerva

Frank Green founder Benjamin Young is seeking to disrupt the global pallet packaging market with a venture aimed at eliminating single-use plastic wrap.

Designed, patented, and manufactured in Victoria, No Wrap is a reusable pallet securing system that replaces plastic wrap with modular corner brackets and high-tension straps designed to fit existing pallets.

“My vision is to make single-use plastic pallet wrap extinct,” Young remarked.

“Almost everything bought through retail, supermarkets, healthcare, and department stores is transported on a pallet at some point, with boxes secured using plastic wrap.”

Young also said sustainability had shifted from a brand consideration to a priority.

“This is not just a plastic wrap replacement. It’s the future operating system for sustainable logistics because it is cheaper, faster, and safer than plastic wrap,” he said.

Under Australia’s mandatory climate-related financial disclosure requirements, companies are facing greater scrutiny over emissions, including plastic use and Scope 3 reporting obligations.

Requirements across sectors now include carbon reporting obligations, with businesses expected to demonstrate measurable reductions in emissions.

“In the coming months, Scope 3 readiness will define access to major customers, contracts, and potentially capital,” Young said.

“Failing to act is no longer just non-compliance; it’s commercial negligence.”

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