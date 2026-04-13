Disney Store plans Perth pop-up

Disney Store is set to open a limited-time pop-up store in Perth, coinciding with celebrations for the anniversaries of Winnie the Pooh and Pixar Studios.

Scheduled to run from April 18 through May 31, the event will be hosted at Lakeside Joondalup Shopping City.

The pop-up will feature several specialised collections, including Star Wars collections, international ranges such as Lucifer, Bambi, and Perry the Platypus, and Mickey Mouse-inspired items.

The store will feature weekly product launches throughout its duration, offering a range of apparel, toys, and collectibles.

To mark the occasion, organisers have announced spot prizes and gifts for the first 50 customers in the queue.